Dear Readers: During this pandemic, it is more important than ever to disinfect surfaces in our homes and items we bring into our homes. It might be difficult to find commercial disinfectants, but you may already have just what you need in your home — household bleach. It is an excellent disinfectant because it kills 99% of germs! You can make your own disinfecting solution by mixing 2 tablespoons of regular bleach with 1 quart of water.
To clean frequently touched surfaces such as countertops, faucets, remote controls, door handles, phones, etc., put on a pair of gloves and dip a cloth or sponge into the bleach solution, squeeze out the excess, then thoroughly wipe the surface. Let the solution sit for at least 5 minutes to allow it to air-dry.
Let’s all do that we can to keep our families safe and stop the spread of this virus.
— Heloise
