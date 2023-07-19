Dear Heloise: Years ago, I inherited my mother’s dresser scarves. Most were hand-embroidered, and most are rather nice, even after all these years. I noticed that the top of my refrigerator gets rather dusty, so I use one of these dresser scarves to protect it against dust by laying the scarf over the top of my fridge. I can easily remove it, wash it and iron it. I then place it on the bottom of a stack of dresser scarves and put the next one on top on the refrigerator.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
- A bridge over troubled water: New wider pedestrian crossing coming to Salado courtesy of brewery
- UPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shooting
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Temple Police find body
- UPDATE: Troy woman, 17-year-old dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas Cove
- Wendy Le Knecht, age 39, of Little River died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Michael P. Hagen, Sr, age 68, of Temple, died Tuesday
- Sending Bell County water south
- USDA declares Bell, other Texas counties primary natural disaster areas
- DPS: Pedestrian struck and killed in Westphalia