Dear Annie: I am dating this guy who’s married but separated. We’ve been doing this almost three years. I am just not feeling the love from him. Will he ever love me like I need to be loved?
— Waiting on Him
Dear Waiting: If you’ve been waiting three years, you’ll be waiting 300. I wouldn’t count on this man divorcing his wife anytime soon.
Ending things with him will be hard, but it will be worth it. Take some time on your own to regroup afterward. Then get back out there to give yourself the chance to find someone with whom you can share a mutually loving, fulfilling relationship that you are both all-in on.
