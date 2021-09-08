Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Italian chicken that I absolutely loved. It was tasty and so easy to make.

My boyfriend is having a birthday in late September, and I offered to make dinner for him. Would you reprint the Italian Chicken recipe so I can make it for him? I know he’ll like it as much as I do.

— Casey L., Little Rock, Ark.

Casey, this is a favorite of mine, too. Here it is:

Heloise’s Italian Chicken

1 chicken, cut up or the equivalent in parts

1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces

Preheat the oven to 350. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

 — Heloise

