Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Italian chicken that I absolutely loved. It was tasty and so easy to make.
My boyfriend is having a birthday in late September, and I offered to make dinner for him. Would you reprint the Italian Chicken recipe so I can make it for him? I know he’ll like it as much as I do.
— Casey L., Little Rock, Ark.
Casey, this is a favorite of mine, too. Here it is:
Heloise’s Italian Chicken
1 chicken, cut up or the equivalent in parts
1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces
Preheat the oven to 350. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.
— Heloise
