Dear Heloise: I have some more hints for reusing newspaper sleeves.
They are great to put in your glove compartment or luggage to use as travel trash bags.
Place food scraps in the sleeve and keep in the freezer until garbage day.
Use a sleeve when you need to fish out something that fell into the garbage disposal.
You can also use them when you clean anything gross, like the underneath side of the disposal rubber gasket. When you’re done just pull them off inside out and toss.
— Linda Webb, Roland, Ark.