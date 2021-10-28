Dear Readers: These awful, tiny, biting, reddish insects create a huge mess and plenty of distress in your house. The minute that you see these invaders, you need to act. Take these three steps right away.
1. Search the affected areas closely to see where they are coming in and where they are in the room. Then clean, disinfect and get rid of them. Closely examine your bed and bedroom. Wash linens, bedding, curtains and clothing in the hottest water safe for the fabric and dry at a high temperature.
2. Vacuum everything — the bed area, floors, carpets, baseboards, furniture and bed frame. These nasty insects hide and nest in the tiniest places, like seams, tufts and folds or in piles of clutter in the bedroom. To flush them out, point a hair dryer on hot toward the area where you have seen them. Then you can kill them.
3. If the infestation is overwhelming, call a professional to get rid of them. Your mattress should be steam-cleaned, or you might have to throw it out. And pesticides might have to be used for total bedbug removal.
4. To prevent this problem, get rid of the clutter in your bedroom and elsewhere, so they won’t have a place to hide and thrive.
— Heloise
