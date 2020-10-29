Dear Readers: Are you thinking of buying a cast iron skillet? Cast iron cookware isn’t fully non-stick until it’s well seasoned. Here’s a look at how that’s done: Start by washing your new pan with soapy water and dry the pan thoroughly. Rub the entire surface of the pan, including the exterior, with vegetable oil, using a soft cloth.
Heat it upside down in a 350 degree oven for one hour.
Turn off the oven, and let the pan cool down completely in the oven.
Cast iron pans can handle higher temperatures and heat food more evenly. You can use your cast iron on the stovetop or in the oven. A cast iron skillet will develop a deep, dark patina over time.
Clean the skillet immediately after each use while it is still warm, by hand, using hot water and a sponge. Never use soap to wash a seasoned cast iron pan or put it in the dishwasher.
It can remove the seasoning and may cause the pan to rust. If there is stuck-on food, remove it with a paste of salt and water.
If food is sticking to your pan, you might need to re-season it.
— Heloise
