Dear Readers: Today is Groundhog Day, the event predictor (according to legend) of when springtime will arrive. The tale goes, if a groundhog pops out of his underground nest and sees his shadow (due to bright weather), winter will last six more weeks. But, if the groundhog does not see his shadow, spring is on its way.
The most storied groundhog is perhaps Punxsutawney Phil, who lives in western Pennsylvania. Interestingly, Phil has a success rate of only 39%, so reliance on him may not be the best indicator of when spring will arrive.
Regardless, it’s a fun tradition that’s been around in the United States since the mid-1800s.
— Heloise
