Dear Heloise: I dislike plastic that stains red, such as cutting boards that I have cut red onions or red peppers on. Also, rubber scrapers that I’ve used with spaghetti sauce get stained orange as well.
I dried my pots, pans and plastic items on my sidewalk outside my door in the sunshine. Not only did the things get dry quickly, but also the red stains disappeared in a matter of about an hour or so! The sun had bleached out the stain — like brand new!
— Doug Z., Retired USAF CMSgt, Costa Mesa, Calif.
