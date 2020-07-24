Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know there are some unemployment benefit scams out there that take advantage of people who file for unemployment benefits.
There is no fee for filing or qualifying for unemployment benefits. That should be your first clue that you have the wrong internet site. These websites are not connected to any government agency and will offer to help you file for unemployment and ask you for personal information. Most legitimate government websites will end in “.gov.”
— Harry in West Virginia
