Dear Annie: Recently, I attended a family wedding. For the gift, I knitted an afghan out of very expensive yarn, spending weeks of my time. About two weeks before the wedding, we received a card that stated, “Please bring gift cards or cash.”
I found this rude, but since I had already invested in the gift, I decided that it was what I would give. A couple of weeks after the event, I received a pre-typed thank-you card that they had simply written in, “Thanks for the gift.” I was upset, but my husband thinks I am overreacting. Am I?
Maybe I am just old-school, but when I married, I sent personal messages to thank gift-givers. Please tell me if I expected too much. This was not a huge event so it wouldn’t have taken more than an evening for them to do.
— Preferring Tradition
Dear Preferring Tradition: Your gift sounds beautiful and thoughtful, which are two attributes that I would not apply to the groom and bride. You are correct that sending out a card two weeks before the wedding asking for cash is, shall we say, tacky, at the very least. Some couples are now asking for money toward their honeymoon or a down payment on a home. But those requests are usually stated along with the invitation well in advance.
There is nothing old-fashioned about good manners and appreciation. Rest assured in knowing that you gave a beautiful present that, here’s hoping, they will learn to appreciate. As far as if you were overreacting, well, that is up to you. Know that you did the right thing by giving a lovely present. Their thank-you note was impersonal and thoughtless, but at least they sent one.
