Dear Heloise: My neighbor invited my husband and I over for dinner one evening last summer, and she served garlic shrimp. It was delicious! When I asked if she would share the recipe, she said she would, but she would need a little time to copy it to paper. Well, they moved to Michigan last fall, and I never got the recipe. But she had told me that it was originally one of your recipes. Would you share it with me?
