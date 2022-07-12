Dear Heloise: For those of us who deal with multiple bottles of pills each day, I’ve found a couple of things that work for me. First, I made myself a cheat sheet grouping names of meds by time of day. Then I organized the bottles in the slots of a silverware tray. When filling each section of the daily/weekly pill organizer, I have all the bottles lined up in a slot in the tray.
No more searching through the collection of bottles for the one that I want. Just make sure the slots in the tray are wide enough to accommodate the larger bottles!
— A Reader, via email