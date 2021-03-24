Dear Heloise: Whenever someone I know moves into a new house, I always give the person a housewarming gift. Over the years, I’ve found that some items are really appreciated more than others because of their usefulness. Things such as a hand cart, a gift certificate to a home-improvement store or hardware store, a set of screwdrivers, or even small items such as a flashlight or a basket of energy-efficient light bulbs are a huge help to people when they move.
— Judy T., Kingman, Ariz.
Judy, these are excellent suggestions. When you move, you may realize you need more light bulbs than you did in your old place, along with shower curtain rings, a hammer or many other items.
— Heloise
