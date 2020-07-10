Dear Heloise: During this coronavirus pandemic, I have kept a journal of what has been happening and how it affected me and my family during this time. It may seem odd to others, but this is a time in our history that will be remembered and discussed by people long after we are all gone. I think it’s important that my children, grandchildren and future generations know what life was like and how we all coped. It’s our story.
— Joan in New York
