Dear Annie: Perhaps you can help me understand the biggest mystery of my life. I was an unwanted, unloved child — a third girl with a brother three years younger than me. My oldest sister, who is 10 years my senior, was a child born in an earlier marriage. She lived with her maternal grandmother until she was about 12 or 13, and her grandmother gave her anything she wanted. Then she came to live with the “new” family when my mother had been remarried for a year or so.