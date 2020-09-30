Dear Heloise: My dog had bad breath, and I asked my veterinarian about it. She recommended a few things:
Brushing the dog’s teeth once a week with special dog toothpaste (not people toothpaste!). This is fun — not! But the dog grows accustomed to it.
There are commercial treats and chews to help.
A professional cleaning once a year, complete with X-rays, is a good idea.
Finally, she recommends tearing up some fresh parsley and mixing it with dry food. Parsley! Who knew?
— Erin R. in Seattle
Erin, parsley is rich in antioxidants and is safe for your dog in moderation. Ask your veterinarian. Parsley is not safe for pregnant dogs.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.