Dear Heloise: I was surprised by a wedding invitation I received. The couple is having a rather large wedding with a live band, flowers, open bar and all the trimmings. However, their wedding invitation requested money instead of gifts, even going so far as to suggest a minimum of $100 from each guest. Is this a sign of changing times? Or are they just two very rude people?
— Joyce L., Salem, Ore.
Joyce, I’ve had a number of letters addressing this same question. Some couples ask for people to basically pay for their honeymoon because they’ve spent every penny on the wedding. The majority of letters that I receive find this distasteful; some people even going so far as to boycott the wedding. It’s up to you if you want to attend and bring a check or cash. The decision is a very personal one.
— Heloise
