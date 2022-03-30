Dear Heloise: Would you repeat your War Cake recipe? My husband loves it, but I misplaced the recipe.
— Paula D., Royal Oak, Mich.
Paula, I get so many requests for this recipe from people who love the fact that there are no eggs in it. It’s quick and easy to make.
War Cake recipe
Using a medium to large size cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup raisins, 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a teaspoon of hot water. Mix well.
Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees.
Be sure to always test whether a cake is done by inserting a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, it’s done. If there is moist cake batter stuck to the toothpick, it needs a little more time in the oven.