Dear Readers: Well, summer flew by, and now it’s time for back to school, and hopefully back to a sense of normalcy. Got your student ID card? You can use your student ID to rack up the savings. Restaurants, athletic stores, movie theaters and a multitude of online retailers offer student discounts. The options can be endless.
But the hitch? You might have to inquire about discounts.
They aren’t necessarily advertised. Don’t be afraid to ask. The money is there for you to save.
And teachers, you’re in this too!
Take advantage of discounts for books, travel, rental cars ... the possibilities are endless.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.