Dear Heloise: I have three suggestions that I hope you will find useful to increase the usefulness of some common household items. I found that a grapefruit spoon is great for removing the tops of strawberries. It’s quick and reduces the amount of strawberry lost. I use a loose leaf tea infuser ball or spoon — the spring-loaded kind that looks like two spoons with holes put together — as a mini flour or powdered sugar duster, which gets into small areas easily. And when my grill brush is too worn to be safely used for the grill, I use it to clean the mud off of my garden tools after a day’s work. Thank you for taking the time to consider these suggestions.
— Gregory Mack, Fayetteville, Ark.