Dear Readers: As I’m sure you all know, today is Thanksgiving, a holiday dedicated to celebrating the things we’re grateful for.
Here’s a letter from a reader who got creative when it comes to holiday scheduling:
Dear Annie: I hated Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday since I worked the day before and the day after.
My husband suggested we could celebrate Thanksgiving on Saturday instead. That was 45 years ago.
It’s worked beautifully, as my daughters have never had to choose where to spend Thanksgiving Day.
These days, Thanksgiving Saturday is open to family and loved ones, and it’s a joyful celebration.
— Thankful
Dear Thankful: Thanks for sharing this tip. I’m sure it will be helpful for other readers who have to work on or around Thanksgiving Day. And for those who do get Thursday off, why not enjoy two celebrations?
