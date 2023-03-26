Dear Heloise: I just read the article in your column about how to organize your closet. As the mom of a young child, I needed to be very organized. On Sunday afternoons, I would take out my ironing board and go through my closet to select five outfits for the week. If anything needed pressing, I did it then. I chose which jewelry I wanted to wear with the individual outfits, put them into individual sandwich bags and hung them on the hanger with the outfit they went with.