Dear Heloise: I’ve been reading your column for many years. I learned something the other day that I believe will be interesting to Heloise readers. Like many others, I have a home security system that, when armed, calls a central office if a door is opened or a window is broken. You are supposed to test the system on a regular basis by arming it, then opening a door or window, and allowing the screaming alarm to sound for 60 seconds. You should first call the central office to set up the test, and then call them back to see if they were notified.
Most Popular
Articles
- 7-Eleven, other retail planned at site of former Temple grocery store
- Having a ball: Annual event to highlight Belles, Escorts program
- Mas flavors: La Michoacána Ice Cream Shop sells Mexican-style treats
- ‘A false narrative’: Ott answers school choice questions after Abbott visit
- Belton man accused of smuggling fentanyl pills into Bell County Jail
- 10 men face felony charges in Bell County prostitution sting; suspects include Temple man, 6 Killeen residents
- Paint brushes and sledgehammers: Couple to open art, wreck centers
- Malik Ezekiel Thomas, age 21, of Cameron, died Thursday, January 26, 2023
- UPDATE: Accused soup-throwing Temple woman pleads no contest to assault charge
- Davarius Travon Bynaum, age 20, of Cameron, died Thursday, January 26, 2023