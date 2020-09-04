Dear Heloise: My clothes always arrive wrinkled when I travel. Any hints to prevent this from happening?
— Todd in Tennessee
Todd, when packing your suitcase, use large, plastic bags to cover your clothes. This helps them slide more easily and helps to prevent wrinkling. Roll up your clothes instead of folding, which should prevent creases. Heavier items should always go in the bottom of the suitcase.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; email Heloise@Heloise.com.