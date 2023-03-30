Dear Readers: Planning to get your grill out for the summer, but it clearly needs cleaning? Pour or spritz white vinegar over a wad of scrunched-up aluminum foil and scrub the grill with it to get rid of leftover crud and gunk. Then, as a final step, soak the grill in hot, soapy water to finish off the cleaning.
