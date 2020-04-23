Dear Annie: Mama wrote to say that Papa was “mad as a hornet” because he said she is encouraging feminine tendencies in their grandson, “Ernie,” by allowing him to sew with her and her granddaughter. Don’t panic, Papa. Not only can little boys show they are creative but sewing is also becoming a lost skill. Imagine a sailor not knowing how to repair his sail because he never learned how to make minor sewing repairs. And with Memorial Day coming soon, let’s not forget all the World War II soldiers whose mamas sent them off to war with a sewing kit for mending.
— Sewing Is Self-Sufficient
Dear Sewing Is Self-Sufficient: You bring up some great points about how sewing is a practical life skill, and why boys should learn to sew. The following reader added to your point.
Dear Annie: If it’s any comfort to Ernie’s grandpa, Boy Scouts are required to sew on their own badges.
— Sewing Is for Life
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.