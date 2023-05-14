Dear Readers: Happy Mother’s Day! I hope that you feel appreciated and celebrated. I am also sensitive to the fact that Mother’s Day can be difficult for some, either because their mothers have passed on or because they didn’t have the idyllic type of mother described in the beautiful quotes below. Know that Mother’s Day can also be Love Day. A mother’s love is an unconditional love and nourishment that even a friend, teacher or someone you admire can give to you. If your own mother did not give you that unconditional love, take this day to give that love to yourself.
