Dear Readers: We are all cleaning more these days to keep COVID at bay. But did you know that spray cleaners that contain bleach need to sit on surfaces to maximize their efficacy (they will work better)? Let spray cleaners that contain bleach sit on surfaces for at least 30 seconds; don’t wipe up immediately.
More safety hints for chemical cleaners? Here we go:
Follow the label directions on products at all times.
Keep chemicals in their original packaging, and up and away from children and pets.
Never add or mix anything into the cleaner, except plain water into concentrated formulas.
Safety is always first when working with chemicals. Ventilate your workspace, read those labels and allow the product time to kill germs.
— Heloise
