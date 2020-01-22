Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for a lemon-mint tea that my mother loved. She’s coming for a visit, and I’d like to make that tea for her. Would you repeat the recipe? I’ve misplaced the one I had.
— Nicky G., Austin, Texas
Nicky, this is a favorite of several of my friends. You will need:
3-5 tea bags (regular size)
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1-2 teaspoons finely cut mint (fresh is best but dried will do. If you have dried mint, it is stronger, so use 1/2 the amount.)
Honey, brown sugar or any sweetener
Add hot water to tea bags and the mint. Steep for 5 minutes, strain, then add the lemon and sweetener
Did you know how the tea bag was invented? A tea merchant wanted his customers to try his tea, so samples were sent out in little silk pouches, and the tea bag was born.
— Heloise