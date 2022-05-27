Dear Heloise: My grandson is only 8, but he loves it when I take him fishing. I now pack a camera in my tackle box so I can take a picture of him when he catches a fish. If I didn’t keep it there, I think I’d probably forget to pack it. That little boy means the world to me, and I want to keep those memories alive and someday pass those photos on to him. We have a lot of fun on the lake, and he can remember those days in the photos.
— Grandpa Mike, River Falls, Wis.
Grandpa Mike, packing a camera in your tackle box is a great idea! When you get those pictures developed, don’t forget to write the date and place where you went fishing and any other information that you think is important on the backs of the photographs.
— Heloise