Dear Heloise: My name is Kori and I am a conure, from the parrot family. I live in a huge, beautiful cage and I have lots of toys to play with. My mom, Karen in Albuquerque, says I’m sweet, “nibbly,” tame, loving and super quiet — not a squawker at all! My parents and my sister cuddle with me all throughout the day. I’m so grateful I was adopted. I am loved!
To see me and the other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
— Kori the Conure
