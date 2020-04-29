Dear Annie: Here comes another summer, and I always enjoy taking my children to a local amusement park. It is a nice park, but can you tell me how to explain to my children why we have to wait in line for, let’s say, 30 minutes or more to get on a ride, and then they witness others coming up in a separate line and getting right on? It is called “fast pass.” They are catering to the rich because it costs a lot more to get this option.
Also, they have “preferred parking,” which costs even more than the ridiculous price of $20 to park in the “normal” parking lots. So now our children also witness us walking for a considerable distance while the privileged get to park very close to the entrance.
Let me know of a good solution, if there is one. Thank you!
— Ticked Off
Dear Ticked Off: One solution might be to go with another family and split the cost difference of the preferred parking.
But the real lesson here is that, yes, there are going to be people who can afford preferred parking and have an easier time at an amusement park. Some can afford expensive seats at a sporting event or on an airplane, and others can drive fancy cars. However, there are some people who cannot afford to take their children to an amusement park. The bottom line is that rather than worrying about explaining inequalities or perceived slights, focus on modeling behavior you’d like your children to emulate.
If you show them that you are bitter about others getting to cut the line, they will learn to be bitter rather than to be grateful for the opportunity to enjoy a day at an amusement park with family. If you use those 30 minutes in line to appreciate time with your kids and show them your excitement for the upcoming ride, you might be surprised by how much fun you all have.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.