Dear Heloise: I have collected logins and passwords for many companies, financial groups, health groups and others that I need to access on my computer. To make it much easier and more organized for myself, I purchased a spiral notebook, made my own alphabet tabs and entered all the logins and passwords from the notes I have accumulated. I wrote the passwords in pencil so I could change them easily whenever I need to.
It is so much easier now to find the logins and passwords when I need them. They are all very organized.
— Baynes H., San Angelo, Texas
Baynes, don’t we all have scads of passwords? An address book also works great, and writing in pencil is very smart. Just be sure to keep the passwords in a secure location.
— Heloise
