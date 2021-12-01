Dear Heloise: On the weekends I love to make homemade soup. What I’m looking for is a vegetable-beef recipe. A friend of mine told me that for homemade soup, you were the expert. So, got a recipe for some homemade veggie soup?
— Harold R., Hendersonville, N.C.
Harold, I do have a delicious recipe for homemade vegetable-beef soup. It’s easy to make and tastes great on a chilly winter day. Here it is:
10 1/2 ounce unsalted chicken broth
1/2 cup water
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables for soup
16-ounce can tomatoes
1 cup beef, cooked and diced
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed
Dash of pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
2 ounces (about 1 1/4 cups) narrow-width noodles, uncooked
Heat broth and water. Add vegetables, tomatoes, meat and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add noodles; cook until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf before serving. Makes about 4 cups of soup.
Remember, leftover soup tastes even better the next day, so be sure to make plenty.
— Heloise
