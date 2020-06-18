Dear Annie: I’ve been applying for jobs but having no luck. I did interview at two places this month. It did not work out at either. I’m wondering about one part of the interview. When they ask if I have any questions for them, what am I supposed to say? I really need work and, honestly, don’t need to know anything except whether I have the job. I tend to blank out and say no, thanking them for their time. Any advice you can offer would be appreciated.
— Striking Out
Dear Striking Out: You’re interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing you. You may not feel like it, especially in a tough economic climate. But act like it anyway. It will imbue you with a sense of confidence that is far more alluring to employers than an air of desperation.
Here are old standbys that are perfectly appropriate to ask: “Is there room for growth here?” “What do you feel is the most challenging part of this position?” “Are there opportunities for evaluation?”
Then there are some that are less common but perhaps even more compelling, e.g., “Do you have any concerns about my qualifications?” or “Would you be able to share an example of someone who excelled in this role? Or an example of someone who wasn’t a good fit and why?” Bring a notepad with keywords jotted down to jog your memory, and take notes on their responses. Employers want to know that you’re interested. Most importantly, remember to breathe and smile. You’ve got this.
