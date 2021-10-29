Dear Heloise: I have records: 45s, 78s and 33s. They have a lot of grime, dirt and dust on them. What is a good way to clean them?
— Diane R., Southwick, Mass.
Diane, there are several ways to clean them. Here is one of them.
1. Use distilled water and a mild dish soap.
2. Mix the soap and water together. With a synthetic chamois, dip it into the soapy mixture and, with small circles, gently clean the surface of the record. Some people use the soft pads of their fingers, but either method should work.
3. Rinse with water, making certain you have all of the soap off the surface.
4. Take a dry cotton T-shirt (clean, freshly washed and dried) and gently pat the surface of the record to absorb the water. Allow to air dry for at least two hours.
— Heloise