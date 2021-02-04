Dear Annie: I’m a 72-year-old man, my lady friend is 71. My problem is that she has two adult sons who are still being treated like 10-year-old boys by their mother and two aunts. They’re both in their 50s. Neither one of these guys will keep a job but a few months. Both are convicted felons. I love their mother, but she lets them use her. We have talked about it, and she agrees with me that she should stop. But she just can’t seem to let them make it for themselves. I bought her a car, and now she’s taking them back and forth to work. I say let them get a ride on their own. I could go on and on, but what I want to know is, should I leave? I don’t want to hurt her. But I’m fed up with these boys using her.
— Can’t Watch
Dear Can’t Watch: She and her sisters have been babying these overgrown boys for 50 years. It’s unlikely to stop now. So it’s really a question of if you can make peace with that. Try relinquishing any idea of control over the situation and focusing on yourself and not what your girlfriend or her sons “should be doing.” But at the end of the day, if you find the situation too irritating, it might be time to remove yourself from it.
