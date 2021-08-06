Dear Heloise: With my children at home during the summer, I’ve tried to find ways to entertain them with simple projects. One of their favorite things to make is a noodle necklace. Just buy a bag of elbow or tube noodles, some watercolor paint and brushes, and let them paint the noodles various colors. Let dry, and if you have some paste and glitter, you can add that to the noodles. Then string the noodles together with dental floss or string. They love wearing their homemade jewelry, and it keeps them busy while encouraging their creative side.
— Penny B., Phoenix
Penny, what a great idea! Children usually enjoy craft projects that let them express their creative ideas.
— Heloise