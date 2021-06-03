Dear Readers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has relaxed their recommendations for wearing a mask outside in the fight against COVID. Let’s look at the new recommendations:
Nobody needs to wear a mask when doing solo exercise outside, such as running, walking, jogging, hiking, biking, etc.
A mask is not necessary when attending an outdoor party or barbeque with fully vaccinated family members and close friends.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to mask up when attending an outdoor picnic or party with either vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
Dining at an outdoor restaurant with either vaccinated or unvaccinated people no longer requires a mask.
Continue to wear a mask indoors per CDC guidelines, and mask up outdoors if you feel more comfortable, but just know that the recommendations have loosened a bit on outdoor mask usage.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.