Dear Heloise: When I first heard of this recipe, I thought it was a joke, but when I tasted it, I loved it! I was telling a neighbor about it, and she asked for the recipe and, of course, I couldn’t find it. Would you repeat it?
— Marla in Kansas
Marla, my mother published this recipe for the first time in September 1959. When she served this cake, she would ask her guests what the secret ingredient was, so she called it the “Conversation Piece.” Here it is. You’ll need:
1/2 cup solid shortening
1 cup sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 can tomato soup
1 cup raisins
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
The following ingredients are optional but they really make this cake exceptional!
1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg
2 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Cream shortening and sugar in a large bowl. Stir in one can of tomato soup (undiluted) and the rest of the ingredients, one at a time. Cream well after each addition. Grease a 10-inch square cake pan. Pour in the batter, and when the oven reaches 375, bake for 45 minutes. When the cake is done, loosen the edges with a knife. Turn upside down on a cake rack and let it cool.
The icing for this recipe:
1 (3-ounce) package of cream cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1/4 cup chopped nuts
Place cream cheese in a small bowl and let it soften at room temperature. Add the vanilla and sugar. Mix well. Spread the icing on the cooled cake and sprinkle with chopped nuts.
By the way, if you’re out of frosting, place marshmallows on the cake just before taking it out of the oven.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.