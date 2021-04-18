Dear Heloise: Reverse osmosis, what is it?
The label on my bottle of water states the water comes from the public water supply (I assume that means the tap) and it’s purified using reverse osmosis and enhanced with minerals for taste. Please decode.
— Gerry B. in D.C.
Gerry, here’s a Heloise high-five for reading those labels! Let’s look at bottled water. The “public water supply” is, yes, the municipal water from your city, but not straight from the tap.
“Reverse osmosis” is a filtering or purification process that won’t allow anything larger than a water molecule to pass through. A water molecule is EXTREMELY EXTREMELY small.
The minerals used for taste are typically calcium chloride, sodium bicarbonate and magnesium sulfate, but can vary.
— Heloise