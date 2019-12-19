Dear Annie: I just got back from a trip visiting my family across the country and something followed me from sea to shining sea — people watching videos, listening to music and playing video games loudly and without headphones for the most part, too. What is with this?
I first noticed it when a young boy next to me at the airport was playing on his iPad with the video game noises on high.
His parents seemed oblivious to the obvious disturbance. Next, someone was video conferencing their partner, without headphones or even moving to a less crowded space, as we were boarding.
Yet another person was blasting her music on the plane; I could hear it from two rows back!
Finally, after landing, I got on the train to head home and this elderly couple kept passing their phones back and forth, sharing videos while a guy down the train car played his music through his speakerphone.
This rude phenomenon spans generations and gender, seemingly, but I can’t be the only one who is disturbed by this trend.
Annie, what’s the best way to approach people who can’t seem to keep their music to themselves?
— Thanks for Not Sharing
Dear Thanks for Not Sharing: Your letter provides a wonderful description of what all of us are putting up with these days.
Trying to block the noise out and going into a mental bubble can be challenging. It is amazing how a few rude people can ruin your day — if you let them.
Maybe the best solution is to keep headphones with you and put them on for two reasons: one, to show them your good example, and, two, to block out the inconsiderate people.
Let’s hope some enlightened legislators will pass a law addressing this issue.
