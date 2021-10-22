Dear Heloise: I drive a popular brand of car in a generic white color. Whenever I would go anywhere, it always seemed as though I had a problem finding my car, and this was especially true at the grocery store. To solve this dilemma, I started to back into a parking space, memorize my license plate number and/or only park in one general area of the parking lot. It’s saved me a lot of embarrassment by not having one of the bag boys help me locate my own car!
— Robin W., Ann Arbor, Mich.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.