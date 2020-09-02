Dear Annie: I’m having some issues with a friend.
We are polar opposites politically, and it is now causing problems. I dislike one side, which happens to be her side — and she dislikes the other, which happens to be mine. I read many sources of news, including from overseas, and don’t rely on one source only.
While on the phone, she railed against a prominent newspaper that I like, saying that she would “pray for them.”
When I sent my friend an article in support of the paper’s position, she refused to read it. Her views are one-sided, and she refuses to read anything contrary.
Though I try to not talk about current events, she’ll throw in her comments and will leave me so aghast, it’s difficult to respond in any way, as I’m left speechless.
Do I pull the plug on this friendship? I wonder how we can continue as friends as I don’t respect her views and we have many differing ideals. All I can feel is anger.
— Friends?
Dear Friends: You can certainly continue your friendship with her. If we all shared the same views on everything, then what a boring, robotic place we would live in. Try to examine why you feel so angry when someone doesn’t share your views. The world could do with more understanding; why not start with yourself?
As for your friendship, make a pact with your friend that you will agree to disagree on world affairs and promise to stop bringing up politics to each other. If she refuses, or if she agrees and then keeps making cracks, then it is not the politics that separate you so much as her lack of respect for your request. Of course, this means that you can’t initiate political commentary either.
