Dear Readers: This last year has been trying in so many ways. Taking care of the family, including kids and school, working from home, constant cleaning, keeping up with COVID protocols, watching the news and media reports ... it can take a lot out of you. What’s a good way to cope?
Now that spring has sprung, it’s important to get outside, get some fresh air, throw the football around with the kids and, wait for it ... garden!
Gardening has proven to be a wonderful stress-reliever. There’s something about digging in the dirt, turning it, smelling it, mulching it, seeing the occasional cute, wandering nondescript bug poking about; the earth is alive and it needs our care!
Find some pretty pansies to plant as a border to your walkway; their color will brighten your path. If you’re really wanting to get down and dirty, consider a vegetable garden. Veggies to start now include carrots, radishes, broccoli, beets and spinach. Put your heart into your garden, and you’ll reap the rewards.
— Heloise
P.S. Lay down a cardboard box under your garden to keep weeds from popping through. It will break down and compost naturally over time.
