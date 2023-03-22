Dear Heloise: I’m always trying to find ways to lower my calorie intake. In a restaurant in my hometown, I saw a lady take out a small, plastic spray bottle and lightly spray salad dressing onto her salad. I thought that was a very clever idea and asked her about it. She said restaurants have a habit of using too much dressing, so to save calories, she uses her spray bottle of oil and vinegar.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- Services for Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr., age 75, of Temple,
- Heights man indicted for assaulting officer during Temple liquor store robbery
- Infant boy killed in traffic collision near Temple
- Larry Wayne Jackson, age 77, died Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Texas Senate passes bill opening door for prosecutors to charge fentanyl distributors with murder