Dear Heloise: In response to the reader who found money hidden around her mother-in-law’s house, we had a similar experience. We found money hidden in our dad’s house after he moved to assisted living. He told us places to look: under the carpet, inside picture frames between the picture and cardboard backing, and various other places.
The most creative hiding place was in the toilet tank. He partially filled a mayo jar with sand for weight and placed a roll of almost $5,000 in it. He added more sand to cover it and then into the tank it went! We never would have looked there if he hadn’t told us. We deposited about $15,000 into his account the next day. We’re grateful he was such a sharp cookie.
— Grateful in California