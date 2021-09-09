Dear Readers: We love to send flowers for special occasions, and roses are often the beautiful flower that we choose. The color of the rose imparts a special message. Red roses symbolize love. Yellow roses signify friendship, and white roses indicate innocence.
I love roses and have antique roses growing in my yard. When you receive a bouquet of roses, you want to keep it fresh for as long as you can. Here is how to do it. Snip the bottom of the stems and take off any leaves that will be under the water line. Put them in a vase with warm water and 2 tablespoons of vinegar and 3 tablespoons of sugar to a quart of water.
— Heloise
