Dear Readers: As the year 2021 is ending, this is a good time to set up new family rules for 2022 so household tasks don’t become a big problem. Let your family know what you expect from them, with a few guidelines for everyone to follow. It will help keep your home organized and running more efficiently. Here are five suggestions:
1. Nothing is left or dumped on the floors.
2. Right stuff in the right place. Provide bins, boxes or hanging racks for your children to use.
3. If you use it, clean it.
4. If you take it into a room, you also take it out. No dirty dishes left anywhere.
5. Every family member agrees to handle at least one routine household job.
— Heloise